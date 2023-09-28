MULTIMEDIA
Recurring challenge: rain, flood and traffic
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 28 2023 10:31 PM
Bumper to bumper traffic is seen along the EDSA-Kamuning flyover in both northbound and southbound lanes on Thursday, September 28, 2023. The heavy downpour late in the afternoon led to flooding in several parts of the metro, once again disrupting traffic flow in major thoroughfares.
