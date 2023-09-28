DOT holds frst Tourism Pride Summit

Home  >  News

DOT holds first Tourism Pride Summit

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2023 04:53 PM

The Department of Tourism with the Philippine Financial Inter-Industry Pride gather public and private stakeholders to the first Tourism Pride Summit in Makati City on Thursday. The summit aims to explore how tourism stakeholders can encourage an inclusive atmosphere for all tourists and develop a niche market for LGBTQUIA+ tourism.

