Condoling with those left behind

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2022 09:00 PM

Project Paghilom service continues

Fr. Flavie Villanueva, SVD condoles with family members of alleged extra-judicial killing (EJK) victims during a prayer service and the turnover of urns at the Shrine of the Divine Word, Christ the King Mission Seminary in Quezon City on Wednesday. The service is part of Program Paghilom, an integrated, holistic program that aims to help those orphaned by EJKs rebuild and re-create their lives. 

