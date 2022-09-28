Project Paghilom service continues

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Condoling with those left behind Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 28 2022 09:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Fr. Flavie Villanueva, SVD condoles with family members of alleged extra-judicial killing (EJK) victims during a prayer service and the turnover of urns at the Shrine of the Divine Word, Christ the King Mission Seminary in Quezon City on Wednesday. The service is part of Program Paghilom, an integrated, holistic program that aims to help those orphaned by EJKs rebuild and re-create their lives. Read More: Extra-Judicial Killings drug war Fr. Flavie Villanueva Project Paghilom prayer service urn turnover Christ the King Seminary SHrine of the Divine Word /news/09/28/22/doh-publics-knowledge-on-generic-drugs-has-increased/entertainment/09/28/22/reasonable-doubt-actors-on-playing-juicy-multi-layered-characters/business/09/28/22/boe-intervenes-as-imf-criticises-uk-budget/news/09/28/22/irrawaddy-dolphin-sighted-off-bicol-for-the-first-time/video/life/09/28/22/ang-pagbabalik-ng-hari-ng-kababalaghan