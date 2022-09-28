Project Paghilom service continues

MULTIMEDIA

Condoling with those left behind

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Fr. Flavie Villanueva, SVD condoles with family members of alleged extra-judicial killing (EJK) victims during a prayer service and the turnover of urns at the Shrine of the Divine Word, Christ the King Mission Seminary in Quezon City on Wednesday. The service is part of Program Paghilom, an integrated, holistic program that aims to help those orphaned by EJKs rebuild and re-create their lives.