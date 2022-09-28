Home  >  News

Health workers call for release of health emergency allowance

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2022 05:27 PM

DOH, DBM questioned for non-release of COVID-19 benefits

Public health workers picket outside the Philippine Orthopedic Center in Quezon City on Wednesday to raise concern over the non-payment of the their 2021-2022 health emergency allowance, and performance-based bonus for 2020-2021. The protesters called out the Department of Health and Department of Budget and Management for the non-release of their promised COVID-19 benefits and the placement of appropriation of health workers' COVID-19 benefits for 2023 to unprogrammed funds. 

