DOH, DBM questioned for non-release of COVID-19 benefits

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Health workers call for release of health emergency allowance Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 28 2022 05:27 PM Public health workers picket outside the Philippine Orthopedic Center in Quezon City on Wednesday to raise concern over the non-payment of the their 2021-2022 health emergency allowance, and performance-based bonus for 2020-2021. The protesters called out the Department of Health and Department of Budget and Management for the non-release of their promised COVID-19 benefits and the placement of appropriation of health workers' COVID-19 benefits for 2023 to unprogrammed funds. Mga health worker, patuloy na nanawagan ng kanilang OCA Read More: health workers Philippine Orthopedic Center health emergency allowance COVID-19 benefits protest protest action health workers benefits HEA DOH Department of Health DBM Department of Budget and Management