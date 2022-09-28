Climate groups protest Japan’s promotion of LNGs

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Climate activists call out Japan for promoting “false solutions” George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 28 2022 02:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Climate activists stage a protest in front of the Japanese Embassy in Pasay City on Wednesday. The group protested against the Japanese government’s alleged promotion of “false solutions” at the Tokyo GX Week, a two-week long international conference on various green transformation topics. Read More: Japan Japanese Embassy Climate Justice liquefied Natural Gas Philippine Movementr for Climate Justice Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD) Sanlakas Aniban ng Manggagawa sa Agrikultura /news/09/28/22/nia-eyes-new-stopper-in-bulo-dam-after-karding-floods/video/news/09/28/22/shelters-empty-as-pampanga-residents-return-to-flooded-homes/news/09/28/22/poe-social-costs-of-pogos-too-high/overseas/09/28/22/after-lashing-parts-of-ph-typhoon-karding-tears-across-vietnam/business/09/28/22/hybrid-work-set-up-yields-more-competitive-workforce-senator