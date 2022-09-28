Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Climate activists call out Japan for promoting “false solutions”

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2022 02:26 PM

Climate groups protest Japan’s promotion of LNGs

Climate activists stage a protest in front of the Japanese Embassy in Pasay City on Wednesday. The group protested against the Japanese government’s alleged promotion of “false solutions” at the Tokyo GX Week, a two-week long international conference on various green transformation topics. 

Read More:  Japan   Japanese Embassy   Climate Justice   liquefied Natural Gas   Philippine Movementr for Climate Justice   Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD)   Sanlakas   Aniban ng Manggagawa sa Agrikultura  