President Duterte’s shield

Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte wears a face shield during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at Malacañang Palace Monday. Despite an explanation from Health Secretary Francisco Duque on the shelf life of medical grade face shields, President Duterte expressed doubts on the expiration of face shield in response to a tampering incident of supplied face shields as shared by a Pharmally staff during the Senate probe.