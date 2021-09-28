Home  >  News

Health workers push for higher health care budget amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2021 03:37 PM

Health workers picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Tuesday, calling on the Lower House to increase the health budget for 2022 as it undergoes plenary deliberation. 

