Home > News MULTIMEDIA Health workers push for higher health care budget amid COVID-19 pandemic Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 28 2021 03:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Tuesday, calling on the Lower House to increase the health budget for 2022 as it undergoes plenary deliberation. Read More: Health care budget House of Rperesentatives budget deliberation Department of Health COVID19 pandemic /sports/09/28/21/filbasket-look-to-provide-opportunities-for-pinoy-players/news/09/28/21/filipino-tiktokers-gagawing-ambassador-para-sa-philippine-pavillion-sa-dubai-expo-2020/entertainment/09/28/21/jeremiah-lisbo-to-play-pbbs-ralph-malibunas-on-mmk/news/09/28/21/doh-admits-delayed-death-data-due-to-limited-server-capacity/entertainment/09/28/21/jm-de-guzman-ejay-falcon-receive-recognition-from-paf