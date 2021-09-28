Commemorating the 120th year of Balangiga Encounter

MULTIMEDIA

Remembering the Balangiga Encounter Day

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Balangiga Mayor Randy Graza leads the wreath laying ceremony at the statue of Captain Valeriano Abanador at the Balangiga Encounter Monument to mark the 120th Balangiga Encounter Day on Tuesday. Described as the worst defeat of American troops at the hands of Filipinos during wartime, townspeople from Balangiga, Giporlos, Lawaan and Quinapundan in Eastern Samar successfully organized an attack on the American troops on September 28, 1901 to fight against the human rights abuses hurled against the locals, killing at least 30 Americans.