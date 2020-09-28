Home  >  News

Booms, bags and barricades on Manila Bay's 'white sand' project

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2020 08:08 PM | Updated as of Sep 28 2020 08:21 PM

Curious onlookers take photos of the artificial "white sand" project in Manila Bay on Monday. Recent heavy rains have washed away parts of the dumped crushed dolomite, forcing project proponents to implement some mitigation measures to preserve the project aimed at beautifying Manila Bay. 

