MULTIMEDIA

Booms, bags and barricades on Manila Bay's 'white sand' project

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Curious onlookers take photos of the artificial "white sand" project in Manila Bay on Monday. Recent heavy rains have washed away parts of the dumped crushed dolomite, forcing project proponents to implement some mitigation measures to preserve the project aimed at beautifying Manila Bay.