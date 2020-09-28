Home > News MULTIMEDIA DENR urged to halt mining operations Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 28 2020 12:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Anti-mining advocates from Alyansa Tigil Mina stage a protest outside the Department of Environment and Natural Resources headquarters along Visayas Avenue in Quezon City on Monday. The group demanded a stop to the continued mining operations despite the COVID-19 pandemic after the environment department endorsed mining operations as part of the government's economic stimulus recovery program. Read More: Alyansa Tigil Mina DENR mining operations multimedia multimedia photo /entertainment/09/28/20/babae-sa-viral-video-greeting-ni-cesar-montano-nagpakilala-na/spotlight/09/28/20/from-cory-aquino-to-duterte-china-consistently-aggressive-in-sea-row-carpio/business/09/28/20/globe-telecom-claims-upgrades-in-4g-network-in-ncr-cavite-bulacan-rizal/business/09/28/20/australian-firm-says-its-nasal-spray-reduced-coronavirus-growth-in-animal-study/life/09/28/20/miss-universe-ph-sorsogon-candidate-tests-positive-for-coronavirus