DENR urged to halt mining operations

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Anti-mining advocates from Alyansa Tigil Mina stage a protest outside the Department of Environment and Natural Resources headquarters along Visayas Avenue in Quezon City on Monday. The group demanded a stop to the continued mining operations despite the COVID-19 pandemic after the environment department endorsed mining operations as part of the government's economic stimulus recovery program.