Accumulating single-use plastics

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2020 06:15 PM

Members of the EcoWaste Coalition sort various trash of plastic packaging during an audit of manufacturers' wastes at a Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in Gen. Mariano Alvarez, Cavite on Monday. The audit will seek to identify which manufacturers contribute the most accumulated waste in the region, as the group intends to urge companies to discontinue the use of single-use plastics, like sachets for haircare, condiments and other food products. 

