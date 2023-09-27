MULTIMEDIA
In someone’s shoes
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 27 2023 04:27 PM
Workers at a shoe factory in Barangay Concepcion in Marikina City perform different tasks in making footwear products on Wednesday.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law R.A. 11962, also known as the 'Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act,' which aims to address unemployment and labor market challenges in the country by upscaling, skills upgrading, and supporting small and medium enterprises and industry stakeholders.
