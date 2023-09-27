MULTIMEDIA

In someone’s shoes

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Workers at a shoe factory in Barangay Concepcion in Marikina City perform different tasks in making footwear products on Wednesday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law R.A. 11962, also known as the 'Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act,' which aims to address unemployment and labor market challenges in the country by upscaling, skills upgrading, and supporting small and medium enterprises and industry stakeholders.

