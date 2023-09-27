MULTIMEDIA

Groups demand Palparan’s conviction for kidnapping farmers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Human rights groups picket outside the Malolos Regional Trial Court in Malolos, Bulacan on Wednesday, as it awaits promulgation of judgment, eventually reset on October 6, on the charges of kidnapping and serious illegal detention with serious physical injuries filed by farmers Raymond and Reynaldo Manalo against retired Maj. Gen. Jovito Palparan and five other state agents. Raymond Manalo is a surviving witness-victim in the kidnapping of UP students Sherlyn Cadapan and Karen Empeño in 2006, where Palparan was found guilty with a similar case filed by the Manalo brothers.