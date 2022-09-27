Tulong Guro for Sta. Lucia High School teachers

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Donation drive for Sta. Lucia High School teachers George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 27 2022 04:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Teachers gather donated books as the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) launched Tulong Guro donation drive and relief operations to assist teachers and learners from Sta. Lucia High School in Quezon City on Tuesday. The ACT, together with donors, distributed ‘baon packs’, school supplies, hygiene kits and used books for the school to use in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Karding. DepEd needs P112 million to repair Karding-damaged schools Read More: Tulong Guro Alliance of Concerned Teachers relief donation drive ACT relief operations teachers guro Karding schools Sta. Lucia High School /news/09/27/22/mga-negosyo-sa-aurora-bumabangon-mula-sa-karding/entertainment/09/27/22/park-eun-bin-jay-b-gulf-events-change-venue/news/09/27/22/p30-m-for-cha-cha-included-in-dilgs-2023-budget/business/09/27/22/peso-falls-to-new-record-low-vs-dollar-psei-plunges/news/09/27/22/beda-epres-named-as-new-chr-commissioner