Tulong Guro for Sta. Lucia High School teachers

Donation drive for Sta. Lucia High School teachers

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Teachers gather donated books as the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) launched Tulong Guro donation drive and relief operations to assist teachers and learners from Sta. Lucia High School in Quezon City on Tuesday. The ACT, together with donors, distributed ‘baon packs’, school supplies, hygiene kits and used books for the school to use in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Karding.



