San Miguel farming communities hit hard by Karding

Reeling from Karding’s impact

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A resident stands near an irrigation canal and a house ravaged by floodwater during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding in San Miguel, Bulacan on Tuesday. Authorities said damage to agriculture is estimated to cost around P160 million, after swathes of land in Central Luzon were inundated due to the typhoon.