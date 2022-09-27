Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Reeling from Karding’s impact

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2022 03:15 PM

San Miguel farming communities hit hard by Karding

A resident stands near an irrigation canal and a house ravaged by floodwater during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding in San Miguel, Bulacan on Tuesday. Authorities said damage to agriculture is estimated to cost around P160 million, after swathes of land in Central Luzon were inundated due to the typhoon.

Read More:  KardingPH   San Miguel   Bulacan   farmland   Karding   agriculture   San Miguel Bulacan   Karding effects   Karding impact  