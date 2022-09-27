Bulacan school cleans up after Karding's wrath

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Drying off school materials drenched by Karding Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 27 2022 05:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Textbooks and other learning materials are left out to dry at Doña Narcissa B. Vda. De Leon Elementary School in San Miguel, Bulacan on Tuesday, days after typhoon Karding made landfall in the Philippines. Karding, classified as a super typhoon at its peak, forced some 11,500 families to seek shelter in various evacuation centers and left 8 dead including 5 veteran rescuers. 'Agri suffered the most': Karding leaves 8 dead, P160 million in agri damage Death of 'contractual' Bulacan rescuers highlight need for security of tenure: senator Read More: Super Typhoon Karding Typhoon Karding Karding PH KardingPH Karding Karding aftermath Typhoon Karding aftermath Bulacan school Doña Narcissa B. Vda. De Leon Elementary School San Miguel Bulacan /entertainment/09/27/22/look-maymay-is-captain-kabogera-on-slay-cover/business/09/27/22/marcos-cabinet-discuss-upskilling-of-filipino-workers/overseas/09/27/22/vietnam-orders-mass-evacuations-due-to-super-typhoon-noru/news/09/27/22/senate-oks-postponement-of-2022-sk-barangay-polls-on-final-reading/sports/09/27/22/ncaa-letran-strikes-down-mapua-in-rematch