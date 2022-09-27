Home  >  News

Drying off school materials drenched by Karding

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2022 05:49 PM

Bulacan school cleans up after Karding's wrath

Textbooks and other learning materials are left out to dry at Doña Narcissa B. Vda. De Leon Elementary School in San Miguel, Bulacan on Tuesday, days after typhoon Karding made landfall in the Philippines. Karding, classified as a super typhoon at its peak, forced some 11,500 families to seek shelter in various evacuation centers and left 8 dead including 5 veteran rescuers. 

