Youth groups want voter registration period extended
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 27 2021 12:56 PM

Members of Akbayan Youth and First Time Voters Network urge Congress to pass the Voters' Registration Extension Bill on September 27, 2021, four days before the Commission on Elections' deadline for voter registration. People have recently been camping out in different COMELEC registration centers to beat daily cutoffs in an attempt to register for the 2022 national election.