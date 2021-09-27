Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila senior citizens line up for monthly allowance ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 27 2021 11:09 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Elderly residents flock inside the Delpan Sports Complex in Tondo to collect their monthly financial aid from the local government of Manila on Monday. The City government of Manila provides qualified and registered senior citizens, persons with disabilities and single parents a monthly allowance of Php500 in accordance to Manila Ordinance No. 8565 series of 2019. Read More: City of Manila senior citizen Manila Ordinance No. 8565 senior citizens /life/09/27/21/moulin-rouge-dominates-pandemic-delayed-tony-awards/news/09/27/21/govt-shouldve-blacklisted-pharmally-for-anomalous-deals-senators/life/09/27/21/moulin-rouge-dominates-pandemic-delayed-tony-awards/overseas/09/27/21/china-russia-n-korea-named-threats-to-cyberspace/entertainment/09/27/21/sunshine-cruzs-eldest-daughter-angelina-turns-20