Manila senior citizens line up for monthly allowance

ABS-CBN News

Elderly residents flock inside the Delpan Sports Complex in Tondo to collect their monthly financial aid from the local government of Manila on Monday. The City government of Manila provides qualified and registered senior citizens, persons with disabilities and single parents a monthly allowance of Php500 in accordance to Manila Ordinance No. 8565 series of 2019.