Long queues for voter registration

Long queues as voter registration deadline nears

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2021 04:16 PM

Residents line up as the Commission on Elections in partnership with the Araneta group launches its one-day voter registration for residents of Quezon City District 3 at the Ali Mall Activity Area in Cubao, Quezon City on Monday. Several groups urged Comelec to extend the ongoing voters registration, citing challenges in document processing and travel limitations due to COVID-19 pandemic.
 

