Long queues for voter registration

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Long queues as voter registration deadline nears Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 27 2021 04:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents line up as the Commission on Elections in partnership with the Araneta group launches its one-day voter registration for residents of Quezon City District 3 at the Ali Mall Activity Area in Cubao, Quezon City on Monday. Several groups urged Comelec to extend the ongoing voters registration, citing challenges in document processing and travel limitations due to COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: Halalan 2022 voter registration Ali Mall satellite registration center Quezon City District 3 COMELEC Commission on Elections /video/news/09/27/21/dti-backs-reopening-of-metro-manila-gyms/news/09/27/21/govt-no-data-yet-to-back-covid-19-alert-3-for-ncr/entertainment/09/27/21/fil-am-pixar-artist-gini-cruz-santos-returns-to-her-love-of-animation-in-short-film-nona/video/news/09/27/21/covid-19-ph-fully-vaccinates-20-million-people/sports/09/27/21/pba-smbs-cj-perez-recognized-as-player-of-the-week