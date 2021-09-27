MULTIMEDIA

Gabriela supporters slam NTF-ELCAC, call to defend women representation in Congress

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Supporters of Gabriela Partylist stage a protest against the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict's (NTF-ELCAC) Barangay Development Program and its disqualification case against the partylist, on Monday at the House of Representatives in Quezon City. The group said the budget for the program amounting to P28-billion could be used to provide cash aid to COVID-19 pandemic-hit families instead, and also called to defend women representation in Congress, as the Commission on Elections hears the disqualification case against the party on the same day.