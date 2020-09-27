MULTIMEDIA

No turning back

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Vehicles make a u-turn at a slot in front of Trinoma along EDSA in Quezon City on Sunday. The MMDA is set to close the U-turn slot on Monday, to be followed by other U-turn slots along Metro Manila's main thoroughfare within the month, to allow faster travel for the EDSA bus carousel.