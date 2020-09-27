Home > News MULTIMEDIA No turning back Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 27 2020 02:00 PM | Updated as of Sep 27 2020 02:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Vehicles make a u-turn at a slot in front of Trinoma along EDSA in Quezon City on Sunday. The MMDA is set to close the U-turn slot on Monday, to be followed by other U-turn slots along Metro Manila's main thoroughfare within the month, to allow faster travel for the EDSA bus carousel. Read More: u-turn EDSA traffic MMDA bus carousel motorists multimedia multimedia photos /news/09/27/20/philippines-eyeing-retired-gas-platforms-near-recto-bank-as-navy-observation-posts/entertainment/09/27/20/salamat-sa-pagdaan-sa-buhay-ko-kakai-inalala-si-mario-maurer/news/09/27/20/planta-sa-batangas-nasunog/news/09/27/20/cops-ordered-to-monitor-bars-as-violations-of-covid-19-measures-persist/sports/09/27/20/pinoy-players-get-chance-to-try-air-badminton