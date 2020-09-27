Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

No turning back

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2020 02:00 PM | Updated as of Sep 27 2020 02:16 PM

No turning back

Vehicles make a u-turn at a slot in front of Trinoma along EDSA in Quezon City on Sunday. The MMDA is set to close the U-turn slot on Monday, to be followed by other U-turn slots along Metro Manila's main thoroughfare within the month, to allow faster travel for the EDSA bus carousel.

Read More:  u-turn   EDSA   traffic   MMDA   bus carousel   motorists   multimedia   multimedia photos  