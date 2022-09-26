Super typhoon Karding aftermath in Dingalan

MULTIMEDIA

A day after Karding’s landfall in Dingalan, Aurora

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A resident walks through storm debris in Barangay Paltic, Dingalan, Aurora on Monday, a day after Super Typhoon Karding made landfall in the municipality. Karding made its second landfall in Dingalan at 8:20 p.m. Sunday while packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center, causing damages to structures in the coastal community.