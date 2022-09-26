Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

A day after Karding’s landfall in Dingalan, Aurora

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 26 2022 06:21 PM

Super typhoon Karding aftermath in Dingalan

A resident walks through storm debris in Barangay Paltic, Dingalan, Aurora on Monday, a day after Super Typhoon Karding made landfall in the municipality. Karding made its second landfall in Dingalan at 8:20 p.m. Sunday while packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center, causing damages to structures in the coastal community.

Read More:  KardingPH   super typhoon   Dingalan   Aurora   damage   Karding   super typhoon Karding   typhoon Karding   Noru   typhoon   bagyo   disaster   calamity   Dinagalan Aurora   effects of Karding   Karding impact   regions   regional news  