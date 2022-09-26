Super typhoon Karding aftermath in Dingalan

Home > News MULTIMEDIA A day after Karding’s landfall in Dingalan, Aurora Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 26 2022 06:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A resident walks through storm debris in Barangay Paltic, Dingalan, Aurora on Monday, a day after Super Typhoon Karding made landfall in the municipality. Karding made its second landfall in Dingalan at 8:20 p.m. Sunday while packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center, causing damages to structures in the coastal community. Super Typhoon Karding makes 2nd landfall over Aurora town Read More: KardingPH super typhoon Dingalan Aurora damage Karding super typhoon Karding typhoon Karding Noru typhoon bagyo disaster calamity Dinagalan Aurora effects of Karding Karding impact regions regional news /news/09/26/22/nueva-ecija-under-state-of-calamity-due-to-karding/news/09/26/22/calls-mount-to-save-sierra-madre-after-karding-onslaught/business/09/26/22/imf-cuts-philippine-growth-forecast-as-rates-rise/life/09/26/22/catriona-gray-gives-a-glimpse-of-new-home/sports/09/26/22/ph-drops-8-spots-in-fiba-world-rankings