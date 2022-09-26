Standing on rooftops in flooded San Miguel, Bulacan

MULTIMEDIA

Massive flooding leaves residents stranded in San Miguel, Bulacan

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Residents navigate waist-deep water along Tecson Street in Barangay San Vicente, San Miguel, Bulacan on Monday. The torrential rains brought by Typhoon Karding caused massive flooding in the municipality of San Miguel, Bulacan prompting calls for help from affected residents.