Standing on rooftops in flooded San Miguel, Bulacan

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Massive flooding leaves residents stranded in San Miguel, Bulacan Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 26 2022 08:11 AM | Updated as of Sep 26 2022 08:53 AM Residents navigate waist-deep water along Tecson Street in Barangay San Vicente, San Miguel, Bulacan on Monday. The torrential rains brought by Typhoon Karding caused massive flooding in the municipality of San Miguel, Bulacan prompting calls for help from affected residents. PAGASA warns 'severe flooding' possible in NCR, nearby areas due to Karding