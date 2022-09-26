San Miguel river in Bulacan overflows due to Karding

MULTIMEDIA

Flooding in San Miguel, Bulacan barangays

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Waist- to chest-deep floods inundate a residential area in Barangay Poblacion, San Miguel, Bulacan on Monday. Several barangays remain submerged after heavy rainfall brought by Super Typhoon Karding caused massive flooding in communities adjacent to the San Miguel River.