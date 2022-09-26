San Miguel river in Bulacan overflows due to Karding

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Flooding in San Miguel, Bulacan barangays Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 26 2022 02:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Waist- to chest-deep floods inundate a residential area in Barangay Poblacion, San Miguel, Bulacan on Monday. Several barangays remain submerged after heavy rainfall brought by Super Typhoon Karding caused massive flooding in communities adjacent to the San Miguel River. 74,000 people across Luzon flee homes due to Karding Read More: KardingPH Barangay San Vicente San Miguel Bulacan super typhoon Karding San Miguel Bulacan Bulacan flooding flood baha San Miguel River Noru /life/09/26/22/rare-pink-diamond-to-go-under-hammer-in-geneva/entertainment/09/26/22/deeply-divisive-monroe-biopic-blonde-hits-netflix/sports/09/26/22/uaap-a-joy-to-coach-adamsons-lastimosa-says-racela/business/09/26/22/pldt-rolls-out-free-call-charging-wifi-stations-for-residents-hit-by-karding/entertainment/09/26/22/sorns-nirvana-girl-reflects-journey-to-self-discovery