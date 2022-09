Power out in Karding-hit Nueva Ecija

MULTIMEDIA

Karding topples electric posts in Nueva Ecija

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A toppled electric post obstructs a road in Barangay Kaliwa in Gapan, Nueva Ecija on Monday. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines is conducting restoration works after strong winds toppled electric posts in areas hit by Super Typhoon Karding on Sunday.