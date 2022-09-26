Massive flooding in parts of Luzon due to Karding

MULTIMEDIA

Karding inundates parts of Luzon

Kj Rosales, PPA Pool

Photo shows inundated areas in Bulacan, Tarlac and Nueva Ecija taken during the aerial inspection of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on Monday. More than 74,000 people were evacuated to safety during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding in parts of Luzon.