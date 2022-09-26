Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Karding inundates parts of Luzon

Kj Rosales, PPA Pool

Posted at Sep 26 2022 03:43 PM

Massive flooding in parts of Luzon due to Karding

Photo shows inundated areas in Bulacan, Tarlac and Nueva Ecija taken during the aerial inspection of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on Monday. More than 74,000 people were evacuated to safety during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding in parts of Luzon.

