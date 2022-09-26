Massive flooding in parts of Luzon due to Karding

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Karding inundates parts of Luzon Kj Rosales, PPA Pool Posted at Sep 26 2022 03:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Photo shows inundated areas in Bulacan, Tarlac and Nueva Ecija taken during the aerial inspection of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on Monday. More than 74,000 people were evacuated to safety during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding in parts of Luzon. 74,000 people across Luzon flee homes due to Karding Read More: KardingPH Karding Noru Ferdinand Marcos Jr Bongbong Marcos flooding Bulacan Nueva Ecija Tarlac evacuation super typhoon aerial inspection baha bagyo typhoon disaster calamity /news/09/26/22/ilang-evacuees-sa-qc-na-ayaw-mag-face-mask-pinagsabihan/news/09/26/22/mga-pasaherong-nakatayo-sa-loob-ng-puv-pinayagan-na-ulit/business/09/26/22/175-pogos-linked-to-crimes-ordered-shut-says-doj/overseas/09/26/22/japan-on-high-alert-for-ex-pm-abes-state-funeral/life/09/26/22/megan-mikael-open-to-the-idea-of-not-having-kids