Fallen rescuer in San Miguel, Bulacan

Home > News MULTIMEDIA One of five rescuers killed in San Miguel, Bulacan during Karding Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 26 2022 05:45 PM Workers bring out from a funeral home the remains of one of five emergency responders of the Bulacan Provincial Government who died while doing rescue work at the height of Typhoon Karding's fury in San Miguel, Bulacan, on Monday. The rescuers were deployed to help flooded residents in the municipality and were wading through floodwaters when a wall beside them collapsed, sending them into the fast current. Bulacan heroes: 5 rescuers were veterans, determined to save people Read More: Typhoon Karding Karding typhoon kardingPH flood rescuers killed Bulacan San Miguel super typhoon bagyo Noru San Miguel Bulacan heroes heroism Karding effects impact of Karding