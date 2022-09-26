Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

One of five rescuers killed in San Miguel, Bulacan during Karding

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 26 2022 05:45 PM

Fallen rescuer in San Miguel, Bulacan

Workers bring out from a funeral home the remains of one of five emergency responders of the Bulacan Provincial Government who died while doing rescue work at the height of Typhoon Karding's fury in San Miguel, Bulacan, on Monday. The rescuers were deployed to help flooded residents in the municipality and were wading through floodwaters when a wall beside them collapsed, sending them into the fast current.

