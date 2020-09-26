MULTIMEDIA

OFWs from Lebanon return home

Overseas Filipino workers (OFW) arrive at the Ninoy Aquino Airport on Saturday after being repatriated from Beirut, Lebanon, on a chartered flight. The Commission on Higher Education and the Department of Labor and Employment have forged an agreement that would give a one-time financial assistance to college-level children of OFWs who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.