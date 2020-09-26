Home > News MULTIMEDIA OFWs from Lebanon return home Presidential Photo Posted at Sep 26 2020 06:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Overseas Filipino workers (OFW) arrive at the Ninoy Aquino Airport on Saturday after being repatriated from Beirut, Lebanon, on a chartered flight. The Commission on Higher Education and the Department of Labor and Employment have forged an agreement that would give a one-time financial assistance to college-level children of OFWs who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 OFW overseas Filipino workers repatriation repatriated flight NAIA multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/09/26/20/angelica-panganiban-kapamilya-pa-rin-kahit-tigil-soap-opera-na/news/09/26/20/rekomendasyon-ng-ilang-alkalde-eksperto-panatilihin-ang-metro-manila-gcq/news/09/26/20/ilocos-norte-excited-at-takot-sa-takdang-pagbubukas-ng-turismo/news/09/26/20/as-covid-19-cases-decrease-iloilo-city-wants-shift-to-gcq-next-week/entertainment/09/26/20/ex-pbb-housemate-mitch-talao-partner-expecting-baby-girl