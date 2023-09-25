MULTIMEDIA
Residents evacuated following ammonia leak in Taguig
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 25 2023 04:26 PM
Residents are sent home after receiving first aid treatment at the R. P. Cruz Elementary School evacuation site following an ammonia leak at an ice plant along M.L. Quezon Avenue in New Lower Bicutan, Taguig City on Monday.
Classes at the nearby R.P. Cruz Elementary School were suspended around 8 a.m., while affected residents were evacuated as members of the Taguig Rescue, Bureau of Fire Protection, and police Explosive Ordnance Disposal team assess ammonia levels in the area to ensure safety of the residents.
