Less hazy in Manila

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 25 2023 03:01 PM

Less hazy in Manila

People cross the New Panaderos bridge in Manila on September 25, 2023. Air quality has improved according to PAGASA following the intense smog observed over Metro Manila last Friday.

