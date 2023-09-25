Home > News MULTIMEDIA Less hazy in Manila Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 25 2023 03:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People cross the New Panaderos bridge in Manila on September 25, 2023. Air quality has improved according to PAGASA following the intense smog observed over Metro Manila last Friday. Metro Manila haze now improving, says PAGASA Read More: air quality haze pollution Manila /business/09/25/23/alamin-bawas-presyo-sa-petrolyo-simula-setyembre-26/entertainment/09/25/23/in-photos-got7s-bambam-rocks-manila-with-area-52-concert/news/09/25/23/ayala-avenues-car-free-sundays-extended-until-end-of-2023/life/09/25/23/look-full-body-portraits-of-the-miss-ph-candidates/sports/09/25/23/asiad-phs-frayna-outlasts-kzs-abdumalik-in-chess-r1