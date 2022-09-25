Home > News MULTIMEDIA Super Typhoon Karding approaches northern Quezon Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMMB/CIRA Posted at Sep 25 2022 02:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Super Typhoon Karding (International name: Noru) is seen moving westward toward the northern portion of Quezon province in this satellite image captured at 12:30 p.m. of Sunday (Manila time). Karding is currently moving at 20 kilometers per hour and was packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph, with its typhoon-force winds extending outwards up to 290 km from the center. 1,200 stranded, 300 forced to flee homes due to Karding Read More: Super Typhoon Karding Super typhoon Noru KardingPH Karding bagyo typhoon super typhoon Noru weather /sports/09/25/22/uaap-exec-explains-difficulty-in-introducing-new-sports/entertainment/09/25/22/sarah-matteo-sing-the-gift-with-jim-brickman/entertainment/09/25/22/ca-rejects-vhong-navarros-plea-to-stop-filing-of-charges/sports/09/25/22/pnvf-aligns-goals-with-deped-for-palarong-pambansa/news/09/25/22/bukas-kotse-suspek-patay-sa-davao-city