Super Typhoon Karding approaches northern Quezon

Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMMB/CIRA

Super Typhoon Karding (International name: Noru) is seen moving westward toward the northern portion of Quezon province in this satellite image captured at 12:30 p.m. of Sunday (Manila time). Karding is currently moving at 20 kilometers per hour and was packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph, with its typhoon-force winds extending outwards up to 290 km from the center.