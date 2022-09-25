Preparing for #KardingPH

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Laguna bay fishermen prepare for Karding ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 25 2022 01:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Fishermen secure their banca to safety in preparation for super typhoon Karding in Barangay Sucat, Muntinlupa City on Sunday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant as Karding intensified into a super typhoon while moving toward the northern portion of Quezon and the southern portion of Aurora. Wind Signal No. 5 up in some Luzon areas as Karding intensifies further Read More: Karding KardingPH Muntilupa Baranga Sucat Laguna Bay supertyphoon super typhoon Barangay Sucat Muntinlupa bagyo /news/09/25/22/magsasaka-patay-sa-pamamaril-dahil-sa-alitan-sa-manok/sports/09/25/22/uaap-exec-explains-difficulty-in-introducing-new-sports/entertainment/09/25/22/sarah-matteo-sing-the-gift-with-jim-brickman/entertainment/09/25/22/ca-rejects-vhong-navarros-plea-to-stop-filing-of-charges/sports/09/25/22/pnvf-aligns-goals-with-deped-for-palarong-pambansa