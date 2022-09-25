Preparing for #KardingPH

MULTIMEDIA

Laguna bay fishermen prepare for Karding

Fishermen secure their banca to safety in preparation for super typhoon Karding in Barangay Sucat, Muntinlupa City on Sunday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant as Karding intensified into a super typhoon while moving toward the northern portion of Quezon and the southern portion of Aurora.