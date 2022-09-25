Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Laguna bay fishermen prepare for Karding

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 25 2022 01:27 PM

Preparing for #KardingPH

Fishermen secure their banca to safety in preparation for super typhoon Karding in Barangay Sucat, Muntinlupa City on Sunday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant as Karding intensified into a super typhoon while moving toward the northern portion of Quezon and the southern portion of Aurora.

Read More:  Karding   KardingPH   Muntilupa   Baranga Sucat   Laguna Bay   supertyphoon   super typhoon   Barangay Sucat Muntinlupa   bagyo  