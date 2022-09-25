PNP implements forced evacuation in Jomalig

MULTIMEDIA

Forced evacuation in Jomalig, Quezon

Courtesy of Jomalig PNP

Members of the Philippine National Police assist residents as they implement forced evacuation on the island in anticipation of super typhoon Karding in Jomalig, Quezon on Sunday. PAGASA placed Polillo Islands, the extreme northern portion of Quezon (the northern and central portions of General Nakar, the northeastern portion of Infanta), the extreme southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan), the eastern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray), and the extreme southeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (the southeastern portion of General Tinio) under tropical storm signal 5.