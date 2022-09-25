Home > News MULTIMEDIA Flight cancellation due to Karding Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 25 2022 10:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Passengers queue to take their respective flights at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Sunday. Some planes remain grounded as many local and international flights have been canceled due to super typhoon Karding. Read More: KardoPH NAIA terminal 3 fligth cancellation super typhoon /news/09/25/22/severe-flooding-in-ncr-nearby-areas-possible-sunday-night/news/09/25/22/ph-reports-3520-new-cases-highest-since-sept-1/news/09/25/22/super-typhoon-karding-makes-2nd-landfall-over-aurora-town/entertainment/09/25/22/how-lives-of-recent-idol-ph-top-5-changed-after-show/news/09/25/22/qc-evacuates-flood-prone-areas-as-karding-lashes-luzon