Groups show support for Afghan refugees after Taliban takeover

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 25 2021 03:01 PM

Demonstrators hold placards in solidarity with Afghan people during a protest in Quezon City on Saturday. The group demands the safe resettlement and respect for human rights of Afghan refugees, especially women and children, after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

