Taguig inaugurates mega COVID-19 facility
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 25 2020 04:31 PM

A housekeeping personnel prepares a room for young COVID-19 patients inside the 500-bed capacity COVID-19 facility at the Lakeshore Hotel Complex along C6 road in Taguig City on Friday. The government of Taguig also inaugurated its new molecular laboratory and the national testing facility inside the mega complex.