Filipino youth join Global Climate Strike

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines (YACAP) lay out a banner saying “There is no planet B” along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City as part of the Global Youth Climate Strike on Friday. The group slammed President Duterte's UN speech for allegedly not “walking the talk” by supporting climate disruptive projects and for defending the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 which allegedly terrorizes Filipino climate activists.