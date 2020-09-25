Home > News MULTIMEDIA Swine fever scares pork sales Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 25 2020 10:43 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man checks pork being sold in Trabaho Market in Sampaloc, Manila on Friday. Pork meat vendors observed a decrease in sales as the Bureau of Animal Industry reported cases of swine fever in 31 provinces around the country. 31 of 81 provinces hit with African swine fever Read More: African Swine Fever TrabahoMarket pork meat /news/09/25/20/iloilo-balik-modified-ecq-dahil-sa-pagsipa-ng-covid-19-cases/news/09/25/20/suhestiyong-no-el-sa-2022-tinutulan-pinutakte-sa-social-media/news/09/25/20/ched-dole-to-give-one-time-p30000-assistance-for-ofw-college-kids/sports/09/25/20/tennis-tough-blow-as-french-open-to-allow-just-1000-fans-a-day/news/09/25/20/pantawid-ng-pag-ibig-aids-910000-families-affected-by-quarantine