Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Swine fever scares pork sales

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 25 2020 10:43 AM

Swine fever scares pork sales

A man checks pork being sold in Trabaho Market in Sampaloc, Manila on Friday. Pork meat vendors observed a decrease in sales as the Bureau of Animal Industry reported cases of swine fever in 31 provinces around the country.

Read More:  African Swine Fever   TrabahoMarket   pork meat  