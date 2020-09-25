Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Broom making amid the pandemic

Aaron Favila, AP

Posted at Sep 25 2020 10:04 PM

Broom making amid the pandemic

Ferdinand Requiona (right) and Nolito Ferrol wear masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus while making brooms at a roadside stall in the outskirts of Manila on Friday. The brooms go for P30 to P200 each. The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on micro and small business owners with many being forced to close shop due to quarantine restrictions and people's unwillingness to spend on non-essential items.

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   broom   SME   business  