Broom making amid the pandemic

Aaron Favila, AP

Ferdinand Requiona (right) and Nolito Ferrol wear masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus while making brooms at a roadside stall in the outskirts of Manila on Friday. The brooms go for P30 to P200 each. The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on micro and small business owners with many being forced to close shop due to quarantine restrictions and people's unwillingness to spend on non-essential items.