A call to protect 'climate protectors'

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Climate activists led by the Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines (YACAP) stage a protest inside the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman in Quezon City on Friday. Thousands of groups are set to participate in the 2020 Global Climate Strike to demand urgent action from governments around the world to address the climate crisis.



