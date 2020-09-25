Home > News MULTIMEDIA A call to protect 'climate protectors' George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 25 2020 03:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Climate activists led by the Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines (YACAP) stage a protest inside the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman in Quezon City on Friday. Thousands of groups are set to participate in the 2020 Global Climate Strike to demand urgent action from governments around the world to address the climate crisis. Read More: Global Climate Strike climate action climate justice climate change multimedia multimedia photo /business/09/25/20/ayala-corp-says-waived-fees-other-measures-to-cushion-pandemic-impact-reach-p68-billion/classified-odd/09/25/20/smoke-with-freedom-mexicans-get-high-in-marijuana-garden-outside-senate/news/09/25/20/lubak-lubak-di-pantay-na-bike-lanes-inireklamo-ng-ilang-siklista/life/09/25/20/philstages-gawad-buhay-awards-night-to-go-semi-live-from-peta-theater/business/09/25/20/ant-launches-blockchain-based-cross-border-trade-platform-ahead-of-35-billion-ipo