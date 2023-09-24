MULTIMEDIA

Aspiring lawyers show up for final day of Bar exams

ABS-CBN News

A well-wisher greets an aspiring lawyer before entering the University of Santo Tomas on the last day of the Bar Examinations on Sunday.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, 2023 Bar chair, criticized claims that (AI) will be used to check examinations and appealed to all stakeholders to rely exclusively on the Court's official communication channels.