Aspiring lawyers show up for final day of Bar exams
Posted at Sep 24 2023 10:13 AM
A well-wisher greets an aspiring lawyer before entering the University of Santo Tomas on the last day of the Bar Examinations on Sunday.
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, 2023 Bar chair, criticized claims that (AI) will be used to check examinations and appealed to all stakeholders to rely exclusively on the Court's official communication channels.
