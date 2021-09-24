MULTIMEDIA

Online voter registration hub set up by Gabriela

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People fill documents that will be used for applying for online voter registration slots by women's group Gabriela on behalf of registrants who are having difficulty registering through the Commission on Elections online portal, September 24, 2021, at the Brgy. IVC barangay hall in Marikina City on Friday. The group launched the community-based voter's registration hub for online registration as an alternative to in-person registration as they called for the registration period to be extended to allow more residents to catch up as the deadline looms on September 30.