321 pairs of footwear for 321 daily smoking deaths

Campaigners place 321 pairs of footwear to represent daily smoking death toll

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Anti-smoking campaigners place 321 pairs of footwear at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Friday to represent the 321 deaths daily due to tobacco-related diseases. Lawyer Sophia San Luis of Imagine Law said stronger tobacco control policies are needed to protect Filipino lives, encouraging support for the bill in Congress to raise the age of access to tobacco products to 21 years old.