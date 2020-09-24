Physical Education via blended learning

MULTIMEDIA

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Charlize Hanna-Lee Eliquen, 8, participates in her third grade PE class while her brother in Grade 7, 13-year old Carl Hailey, chats with his classmates inside their home in Parañaque City during their blended learning studies on Thursday. Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said Monday public schools would forego periodic exams this academic year during distance learning to minimize the possibility of parents or guardians answering the activity sheets. San Antonio clarified that private schools are not required but “strongly encouraged” to adopt the policy.