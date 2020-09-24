Home > News MULTIMEDIA Physical Education via blended learning George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 24 2020 04:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Charlize Hanna-Lee Eliquen, 8, participates in her third grade PE class while her brother in Grade 7, 13-year old Carl Hailey, chats with his classmates inside their home in Parañaque City during their blended learning studies on Thursday. Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said Monday public schools would forego periodic exams this academic year during distance learning to minimize the possibility of parents or guardians answering the activity sheets. San Antonio clarified that private schools are not required but “strongly encouraged” to adopt the policy. Public schools to do away with periodic exams: DepEd DepEd to enlist help of top journalists for TV learning service Students to share modules next year: DepEd Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 covid blended learning blended learning online learning online class DepEd multimediam multimedia photos /news/09/24/20/covid-19-cases-among-filipinos-abroad-now-at-10424/life/09/24/20/willing-to-wait-study-suggests-price-of-ps5-will-drop-6-months-after-launch/sports/09/24/20/clark-bubble-a-go-as-pba-gets-provisional-approval/news/09/24/20/covid19-coronavirus-immunity-herd-immunity-in-the-philippines-vaccine-needed/life/09/24/20/tingnan-mala-crinkles-na-ulap-tanaw-sa-leyte