MULTIMEDIA
Clearing up for MRT-7 Batasan station
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 24 2020 01:31 PM
Workers demolish buildings adjacent to the ongoing construction of the Batasan station of the MRT-7 along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. The 22-kilometer railway project, which will have 14 stations from North Avenue to San Jose Del Monte , Bulacan is at 58 percent completion, as of June 2020, according to the transportation department.
- /sports/09/24/20/psl-eyeing-beach-volleyball-tournament-in-subic
- /entertainment/09/24/20/vice-ganda-emosyonal-sa-pagkuwento-sa-mga-pagsubok-nitong-pandemya
- /entertainment/09/24/20/liza-soberano-rape-jokes-di-dapat-binabalewala
- /news/09/24/20/teachers-group-naglunsad-ng-balik-eskwela-hotline
- /overseas/09/24/20/china-running-380-detention-centers-in-xinjiang-researchers