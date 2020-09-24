MULTIMEDIA

Clearing up for MRT-7 Batasan station

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Workers demolish buildings adjacent to the ongoing construction of the Batasan station of the MRT-7 along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. The 22-kilometer railway project, which will have 14 stations from North Avenue to San Jose Del Monte , Bulacan is at 58 percent completion, as of June 2020, according to the transportation department.