Rain clears vog in Batangas

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 23 2023 07:21 PM

Fisherfolk return to their normal activities at the Taal lake in Talisay, Batangas on Saturday as the volcanic smog or vog from Taal volcano clears due to rain.

Local officials in Batangas are studying placing the province under a state of emergency as towns deal with the vog, from Taal Volcano, Vice Governor Mark Leviste said Saturday.