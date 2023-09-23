MULTIMEDIA

Heavy rains trigger flooding in parts of Metro Manila

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents wade through waist-deep flood, as Quezon City Disaster personnel assist those that need to be evacuated at a community along K6th Street in Kamuning, Quezon City on Saturday. Flood waters inundated parts of the metro as heavy rains triggered by a low pressure area hit parts of the country.