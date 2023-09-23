MULTIMEDIA
Heavy rains trigger flooding in parts of Metro Manila
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 23 2023 03:29 PM
Residents wade through waist-deep flood, as Quezon City Disaster personnel assist those that need to be evacuated at a community along K6th Street in Kamuning, Quezon City on Saturday. Flood waters inundated parts of the metro as heavy rains triggered by a low pressure area hit parts of the country.
- /sports/09/23/23/mind-us-poc-chief-says-amid-asiad-eligibility-woes
- /business/09/23/23/boc-probes-alleged-chinese-mafia-in-rice-smuggling
- /entertainment/09/23/23/hopes-rise-for-end-to-hollywood-writers-strike-as-talks-extend
- /news/09/23/23/dnd-chief-calls-china-insincere-over-marine-destruction-in-wps
- /overseas/09/23/23/high-ranking-us-democrat-senator-indicted-for-corruption