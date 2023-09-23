Crossing the 'Araneta River'

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Crossing Quezon City's 'Araneta River' Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 23 2023 05:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents wade through waist deep and garbage strewn floodwaters along Araneta Avenue in Quezon City, on Saturday after heavy rains hit the metro. The combined effects of two low pressure areas and the southwest monsoon inundated the capital region, leaving several roads impassable to some vehicles. Heavy rain brings flooding in parts of Metro Manila Read More: flood Araneta Avenue Araneta river Quezon City QC /overseas/09/23/23/pope-francis-says-migrants-do-not-invade-europe/news/09/23/23/pagasa-monitors-2-lpas-as-rains-persist-in-southern-luzon/video/life/09/23/23/bibingka-galapong-sa-bian-paano-ginagawa/video/life/09/23/23/magkaibigan-nagtayo-ng-palaisdaan-para-makatulong-sa-mga-batang-nangangailangan/sports/09/23/23/how-ncaa-uaap-teams-made-most-out-of-busy-preseason