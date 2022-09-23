MULTIMEDIA

President Marcos face-to-face with US President Biden

Office of the Press Secretary handout

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly on Thursday. In the meeting, where Marcos thanked Biden for the face-to-face, both leaders reportedly discussed opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues, including the "ironclad commitment to the defense of the Philippines," as the leaders discussed the situation in the South China Sea, the White House said in a statement.

Read More: US Marcos Biden bilateral meeting