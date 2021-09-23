‘Tax the rich, not the poor’

MULTIMEDIA

Civil society groups call for tax justice

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development, including Oriang, Sanlakas, and the Freedom from Debt Movement, hold a protest against pro-rich and inequitable global tax systems, at Welcome Rotonda in Manila on Thursday. The group called for the rejection of the global tax reforms pushed by the G7 countries, dubbed as “Tax Deal of the Rich,” which allegedly would only benefit rich countries and impact the poor and the planet.