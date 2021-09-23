‘Tax the rich, not the poor’

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Civil society groups call for tax justice Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 23 2021 03:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development, including Oriang, Sanlakas, and the Freedom from Debt Movement, hold a protest against pro-rich and inequitable global tax systems, at Welcome Rotonda in Manila on Thursday. The group called for the rejection of the global tax reforms pushed by the G7 countries, dubbed as “Tax Deal of the Rich,” which allegedly would only benefit rich countries and impact the poor and the planet. US calls on G7 to quickly implement global tax reform House approves 12% VAT on digital transactions Read More: Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development APMDD Oriang Sanlakas Freedom from Debt Coalition “Tax Deal of the Rich” tax justice tax tax system G7 global tax system tax reform equitable tax /sports/09/23/21/pba-meralco-sends-ginebra-to-the-brink/sports/09/23/21/pba-meralco-sends-ginebra-to-the-brink/entertainment/09/23/21/look-maris-racals-wet-look-pictorial-as-she-turns-24/sports/09/23/21/mma-pacio-confident-more-pinoys-will-become-champs-soon/business/09/23/21/cebu-pacific-sees-brighter-q4-driven-by-domestic-travel